After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)

Rodgers had a .408 slugging percentage while batting .266.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 47th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Rodgers reached base via a hit in 90 of 136 games last season (66.2%), including multiple hits in 25.7% of those games (35 of them).

He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last year (11 of 136), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rodgers picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his 136 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

In 41.2% of his 136 games last season, he scored a run (56 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.6%).

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .313 AVG .218 .377 OBP .271 .498 SLG .317 29 XBH 17 10 HR 3 46 RBI 17 60/28 K/BB 41/18 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)