After finishing second in Group B, Australia will meet Group D runner-up Denmark in the 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16, on Monday, August 7 at 6:30 AM ET.

In this World Cup Round of 16 match, Australia is -109 to advance, with Denmark at +326. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently -152, and the over is +116.

Bet on the result of Australia vs. Denmark at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Australia vs. Denmark Game Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: ANZ Stadium

ANZ Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Australia Moneyline: -109

-109 Denmark Moneyline: +326

Australia vs. Denmark World Cup Betting Insights

The teams combine to score 3.3 goals per game, 0.8 more than this match's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 1.3 goals per game, 1.2 fewer than this match's total.

Australia has been a moneyline favorite three times this tournament, and has finished 2-0-1 in those games.

Australia has played as a moneyline favorite of -109 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

Denmark lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Denmark has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +326 odds on them winning this game.

Australia World Cup Stats

Hayley Raso has netted two goals for Australia in Women's World Cup (three matches).

In Women's World Cup (three matches), Steph Catley has recorded two goals for Australia.

Although Caitlin Foord has not scored a goal in Women's World Cup (three matches), she has compiled two assists for Australia.

In three matches in Women's World Cup for Australia, Alanna Kennedy has produced one goal without an assist.

Denmark World Cup Stats

In three Women's World Cup matches for Denmark, Pernille Harder has one goal with one assist.

Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen has totaled one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.

During Women's World Cup action, Mille Gejl Jensen has one assist (but zero goals).

In three Women's World Cup games, Amalie Vangsgaard has recorded one goal.

Take your pick for Australia vs. Denmark on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Australia vs. Denmark Recent Performance

Australia is 6-0-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +11. In 2022, it went 6-1-4 in such matches (+6 goal differential).

Australia's last game was a win, 4-0 over Canada while taking 10 shots in the victory, equal to the defeated Canada side's total.

Denmark went 2-0-7 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring six goals and giving up 18. This year, its record is 5-0-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (seven goals scored, four allowed).

On August 1 in its last match, Denmark defeated Haiti 2-0. Denmark outshot Haiti nine to seven.

Australia Roster

Name Age Number Club Lydia Williams 35 1 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Courtney Nevin 21 2 Leicester City WFC (England) Aivi Luik 38 3 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Clare Polkinghorne 34 4 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Cortnee Vine 25 5 Sydney FC (Australia) Clare Wheeler 25 6 Everton FC (England) Steph Catley 29 7 Arsenal WFC (England) Alexandra Chidiac 24 8 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Caitlin Foord 28 9 Arsenal WFC (England) Emily van Egmond 30 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Mary Fowler 20 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Teagan Micah 25 12 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Tameka Yallop 32 13 SK Brann (Norway) Alanna Kennedy 28 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Clare Hunt 24 15 Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Hayley Raso 28 16 - Kyah Simon 32 17 - Mackenzie Arnold 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Katrina Gorry 30 19 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Sam Kerr 29 20 Chelsea FC (England) Ellie Carpenter 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Charlotte Grant 21 22 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Kyra Cooney-Cross 21 23 Hammarby IF (Sweden)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Denmark Roster

Name Age Number Club Lene Christensen 23 1 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Josefine Hasbo 21 2 Harvard University (United States) Stine Ballisager Pedersen 29 3 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Rikke Sevecke 27 4 - Simone Boye Sorensen 31 5 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Karen Holmgaard 24 6 Everton FC (England) Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen 34 7 Reading FC Women (England) Emma Snerle 22 8 West Ham United FC Women (England) Amalie Vangsgaard 26 9 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Pernille Harder 30 10 Bayern Munich (Germany) Katrine Veje 32 11 Everton FC (England) Kathrine Kuhl 20 12 Arsenal WFC (England) Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen 27 13 - Nicoline Sorensen 25 14 Everton FC (England) Frederikke Thogersen 28 15 Inter Milano (Italy) Kathrine Larsen 30 16 Broendby IF (Denmark) Rikke Madsen 25 17 North Carolina Courage (United States) Luna Gewitz 29 18 - Janni Thomsen 23 19 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Signe Bruun 25 20 - Mille Gejl Jensen 23 21 North Carolina Courage (United States) Maja Bay Ostergaard 25 22 FC Thy - Thistedq (Denmark) Sofie Svava 22 23 Real Madrid (Spain)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.