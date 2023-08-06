The St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) will lean on Nolan Arenado when they host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (43-67) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, August 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +165 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (2-3, 4.76 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.68 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 24, or 43.6%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have won in 39, or 41.1%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a mark of 11-27 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

