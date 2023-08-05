The Minnesota Vikings right now have +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, 11 Vikings games hit the over.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the by putting up 361.5 yards per game.

The Vikings posted eight wins at home last year and five away.

As favorites, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks totaled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

