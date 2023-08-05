Rockies vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) and the Colorado Rockies (43-66) facing off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 5.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Steven Matz (2-7, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (1-0, 4.22 ERA).
Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have come away with 39 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer nine times, losing every contest.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (476 total, 4.4 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.51 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Ty Blach vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Seth Lugo
|August 1
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Peter Lambert vs Pedro Avila
|August 2
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jack Flaherty
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ty Blach vs Emmet Sheehan
