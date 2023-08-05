Ha-Seong Kim carries a 10-game hitting streak into the San Diego Padres' (54-56) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday, at PETCO Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (8-8) to the mound, while Michael Grove (2-3) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Padres vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (8-8, 2.57 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (2-3, 6.75 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (8-8) will take the mound for the Padres, his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 2.57 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .198.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Blake Snell vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers are batting .250 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .457 (third in the league) with 175 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 5-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 12 innings this season against the left-hander.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

The Dodgers will send Grove (2-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

During 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.

Grove has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Grove will look to pick up his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

