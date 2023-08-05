Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .197.
- This season, Toglia has posted at least one hit in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Toglia has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In 10 of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.200
|AVG
|.194
|.265
|OBP
|.242
|.267
|SLG
|.355
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|12/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 4.06 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.