Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Brendan Rodgers (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)
- Rodgers had a .408 slugging percentage while batting .266.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 47th, his on-base percentage ranked 65th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.
- Rodgers got a hit 90 times last season in 136 games (66.2%), including 35 multi-hit games (25.7%).
- He hit a long ball in 11 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 8.1%), going deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Rodgers drove in a run in 26.5% of his games last year (36 of 136), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He crossed the plate in 56 of 136 games last year (41.2%), including scoring more than once in 9.6% of his games (13 times).
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.313
|AVG
|.218
|.377
|OBP
|.271
|.498
|SLG
|.317
|29
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|3
|46
|RBI
|17
|60/28
|K/BB
|41/18
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
