Netherlands vs. South Africa: Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 5
The Netherlands will meet South Africa in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 5 at 10:00 PM ET. To get here, the Netherlands finished second in Group E, and South Africa was the runner-up in Group G.
The moneyline odds for the Netherlands to advance are -412. The odds for South Africa to do so are +908. The over/under for this game is 3 goals, with the over at +108 and the under at -141.
Bet on the result of Netherlands vs. South Africa at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Netherlands vs. South Africa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: Sydney Football Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 3
- Netherlands Moneyline: -412
- South Africa Moneyline: +908
Netherlands vs. South Africa World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams score a combined five goals per game, two more than this match's over/under.
- These two teams concede a combined 2.3 goals per game, 0.7 fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Netherlands has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.
- The Netherlands has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -412 or shorter.
- This tournament South Africa has won one of the three games in which it has been an underdog.
- South Africa has played as an underdog of +908 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Netherlands World Cup Stats
South Africa World Cup Stats
- Thembi Kgatlana has been a major contributor for South Africa in Women's World Cup, with two goals (ninth in Women's World Cup play) and two assists.
- Hildah Magaia has chipped in with two goals and one assist in Women's World Cup.
- Linda Motlhalo has totaled one goal for South Africa in Women's World Cup.
- In Women's World Cup, Jermaine Seoposenwe has one assist (but no goals).
Take your pick for Netherlands vs. South Africa on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Netherlands vs. South Africa Recent Performance
- The Netherlands went 5-2-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +5. This year, its record is 2-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (+7 goal differential).
- The Netherlands picked up a victory on August 1 against Vietnam by a score of 7-0. The victorious Netherlands took 37 more shots in the contest, 42 to five.
- South Africa was 3-0-4 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -13. This year, its record is 1-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (0 goal differential).
- South Africa claimed a 3-2 win over Italy on August 2 in its last match. Italy outshot South Africa 13 to 10.
Netherlands Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Daphne van Domselaar
|23
|1
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Lynn Wilms
|22
|2
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Stefanie van der Gragt
|30
|3
|FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden)
|Aniek Nouwen
|24
|4
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Merel van Dongen
|30
|5
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Jill Roord
|26
|6
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Lineth Beerensteyn
|26
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Sherida Spitse
|33
|8
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Katja Snoeijs
|26
|9
|Everton FC (England)
|Danielle van de Donk
|32
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Lieke Martens
|30
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Jill Baijings
|22
|12
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Renate Jansen
|32
|13
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Jackie Groenen
|28
|14
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Caitlin Dijkstra
|24
|15
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Lize Kop
|25
|16
|AFC Ajax (Netherlands)
|Victoria Pelova
|24
|17
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kerstin Casparij
|22
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Wieke Kaptein
|17
|19
|FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands)
|Dominique Janssen
|28
|20
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Damaris Egurrola
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Esmee Brugts
|20
|22
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
|Jacintha Weimar
|25
|23
|Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
South Africa Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Kaylin Swart
|28
|1
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Lebogang Ramalepe
|31
|2
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Bongeka Gamede
|24
|3
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Noko Matlou
|37
|4
|SD Eibar (Spain)
|Fikile Magama
|21
|5
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Noxolo Cesane
|-
|6
|-
|Karabo Dhlamini
|21
|7
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Hildah Magaia
|28
|8
|Sejong Sportstoto WFC (South Korea)
|Gabriela Salgado
|-
|9
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Linda Motlhalo
|25
|10
|Glasgow City LFC (Scotland)
|Thembi Kgatlana
|27
|11
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Jermaine Seoposenwe
|29
|12
|FC Juarez (Mexico)
|Bambanani Mbane
|33
|13
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Tiisetso Makhubela
|26
|14
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Refiloe Jane
|31
|15
|Sassuolo Calcio (Italy)
|Andile Dlamini
|30
|16
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Melinda Kgadiete
|31
|17
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Sibulele Holweni
|22
|18
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Kholosa Biyana
|28
|19
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Robyn Moodaly
|29
|20
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Kebotseng Moletsane
|28
|21
|-
|Nomvula Kgoale
|-
|22
|-
|Wendy Shongwe
|20
|23
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.