The St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) host the Colorado Rockies (42-66) to start a three-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 8:15 PM ET on Friday. The Cardinals are on the back of a series defeat to the Twins, and the Rockies a series loss to the Padres.

The probable pitchers are Adam Wainwright (3-5) for the Cardinals and Chris Flexen (0-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-5, 7.18 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (0-5, 8.08 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.08, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .332 against him.

Flexen has not registered a quality start yet this season.

Flexen has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 outings this season.

Chris Flexen vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.430) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (152) in all of MLB. They have a collective .256 batting average, and are seventh in the league with 963 total hits and 12th in MLB play scoring 515 runs.

Flexen has pitched four innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits while striking out three against the Cardinals this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Wainwright (3-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 41-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 7.18 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .349.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wainwright has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

