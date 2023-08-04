Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (42-66) in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Friday, August 4. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET.

The Rockies are +160 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-190). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Adam Wainwright - STL (3-5, 7.18 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (0-5, 8.08 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 23, or 43.4%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 4-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (40.9%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 15 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Toglia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ryan McMahon - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

