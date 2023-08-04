Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .263.
- Jones has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (19 of 51), with two or more runs three times (5.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.250
|AVG
|.276
|.337
|OBP
|.364
|.452
|SLG
|.483
|7
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|25/11
|K/BB
|37/11
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.18, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .349 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.