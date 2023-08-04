Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .197 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), Toglia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|.200
|AVG
|.192
|.265
|OBP
|.250
|.267
|SLG
|.385
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .349 to opposing hitters.
