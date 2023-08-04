The New York Liberty (20-6), on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to extend a five-game road winning streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (13-14).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are 9-16-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx have covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 3-8.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.

In the Liberty's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

In the Lynx's 27 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.