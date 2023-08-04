The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (hitting .279 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Padres.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 41 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 60 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has gone deep in six games this year (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven in a run in 24 games this year (25.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.4%.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .281 AVG .205 .364 OBP .283 .432 SLG .307 21 XBH 10 3 HR 4 21 RBI 15 32/22 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings