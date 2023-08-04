Ben Shelton will start the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers in Toronto, Ontario versus Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the round of 64. He was knocked off by Juncheng Shang in the round of 32 of the Citi Open (his previous tournament). Shelton's odds to win this tournament at Sobeys Stadium are +10000.

Shelton at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Shelton's Next Match

Shelton will meet Zapata Miralles in the round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Monday, August 7 at 11:00 AM ET.

Shelton Stats

Shelton lost his last match, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Shang in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 1, 2023.

Shelton is 12-21 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Shelton has a match record of 8-11 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In his 33 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Shelton has averaged 29.7 games.

On hard courts, Shelton has played 19 matches over the past year, and 29.9 games per match.

Over the past year, Shelton has been victorious in 15.6% of his return games and 81.6% of his service games.

Shelton has been victorious in 84.1% of his service games on hard courts and 15.2% of his return games over the past 12 months.

