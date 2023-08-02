On Wednesday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 100 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

McMahon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 66 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this year (34 of 101), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 50 .272 AVG .253 .347 OBP .336 .508 SLG .453 25 XBH 19 10 HR 8 36 RBI 20 68/22 K/BB 61/24 2 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings