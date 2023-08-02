Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Wednesday, starting at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 56 RBI (100 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .262/.342/.480 so far this season.

McMahon hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 1 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 89 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 41 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .245/.327/.372 on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (10-3) will take the mound for the Padres, his 18th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 10th consecutive quality start.

Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 28 6.0 4 0 0 5 2 at Tigers Jul. 23 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 18 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 9 6.0 3 0 0 7 0 vs. Angels Jul. 4 7.0 3 1 1 11 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Soto Stats

Soto has 102 hits with 25 doubles, 22 home runs, 98 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .275/.424/.520 on the year.

Soto has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Rockies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.