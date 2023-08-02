The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar (.349 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .257 with 23 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

In 71.0% of his games this year (71 of 100), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (10.0%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has had an RBI in 34 games this season (34.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .280 AVG .232 .319 OBP .259 .451 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 5 HR 5 27 RBI 20 48/8 K/BB 58/7 2 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings