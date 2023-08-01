Peter Lambert gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 106 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 320 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 461 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Rockies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.45) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.515 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Lambert (2-1) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lambert has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Nationals L 5-4 Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Chase Anderson Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Jack Flaherty 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Wade Miley

