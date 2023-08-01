Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Toglia -- hitting .206 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the mound, on August 1 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .190.
- In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), Toglia has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|.189
|AVG
|.192
|.268
|OBP
|.250
|.270
|SLG
|.385
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/4
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
