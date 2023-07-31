The San Diego Padres (52-54) and the Colorado Rockies (41-64) will square off on Monday, July 31 at Coors Field, with Seth Lugo starting for the Padres and Austin Gomber taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Padres (-200). San Diego is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The total is 11.5 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.83 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 78 times and won 42, or 53.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Padres have a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 37 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 11 of 37 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Jones 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Harold Castro 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+125) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

