Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres will try to defeat Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 105 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 457 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Rockies rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.48 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.514 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (8-8) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals L 5-4 Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Seth Lugo 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Chase Anderson Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Jack Flaherty

