Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 31
Monday's game between the San Diego Padres (52-54) and the Colorado Rockies (41-64) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Padres securing the victory. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on July 31.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-5) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (8-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
- The Rockies have won in 37, or 41.1%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 11-26 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (457 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.48 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|L 6-5
|Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|L 5-4
|Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Kyle Freeland vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Chris Flexen vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Ty Blach vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Seth Lugo
|August 1
|Padres
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Seth Lugo
|August 2
|Padres
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Joe Musgrove
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jack Flaherty
