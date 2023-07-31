Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .203 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- This year, Toglia has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In nine of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.212
|AVG
|.192
|.297
|OBP
|.250
|.303
|SLG
|.385
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|9/4
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Lugo (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.