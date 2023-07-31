Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 23 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .259.
- In 71.4% of his games this year (70 of 98), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 98), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has had an RBI in 34 games this year (34.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.285
|AVG
|.232
|.318
|OBP
|.259
|.462
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|46/6
|K/BB
|58/7
|2
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Lugo (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
