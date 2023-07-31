Canada vs. Australia: Women’s World Cup Group B Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 31
In each team's third matchup in Group B action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Australia (3 points) and Canada (4 points) square off on Monday, July 31 at 6:00 AM ET.
Sportsbooks have given Australia odds of +117 to win this match, and Canada is at +235 (with the draw at +228). An over/under of 2.5 goals (with the over at +107 and the under at -141) has been set for this game.
Australia vs. Canada Game Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Melbourne, Australia
- Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- Australia Moneyline: +117
- Canada Moneyline: +235
Australia vs. Canada World Cup Betting Insights
- These teams rack up a combined 2.5 goals per match, which equals this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this match's total.
- Australia has been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 1-0-1 in those games.
- Australia has played as a moneyline favorite of +117 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- Canada has not played a game this tournament as an underdog.
- Canada has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +235 moneyline set for this game.
Australia World Cup Stats
Canada World Cup Stats
- In two Women's World Cup matches for Canada, Adriana Leon has tallied one goal (12th in Women's World Cup play).
- Sophie Schmidt has not scored a goal but has recorded one assist for Canada in Women's World Cup.
Australia vs. Canada Recent Performance
- Australia went 6-1-4 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +6. This year, its record is 5-0-1 against fellow World Cup squads (+7 goal differential).
- Australia faced Nigeria in its last game and lost by a final score of 3-2. The defeated Australia side took 27 shots, outshooting by 17.
- van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy scored the two goals for their club in the match against .
- In 2022, Canada was 10-3-3 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +15. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 2-1-3 (-3 goal differential).
- On July 26 in its last game, Canada beat Ireland 2-1. Canada outshot Ireland 16 to 13.
- Leon recorded one goal to lead Canada on three shots.
Australia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lydia Williams
|35
|1
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Courtney Nevin
|21
|2
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Aivi Luik
|38
|3
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Clare Polkinghorne
|34
|4
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Cortnee Vine
|25
|5
|Sydney FC (Australia)
|Clare Wheeler
|25
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Steph Catley
|29
|7
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Alexandra Chidiac
|24
|8
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Caitlin Foord
|28
|9
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Emily van Egmond
|30
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Mary Fowler
|20
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Teagan Micah
|25
|12
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Tameka Yallop
|32
|13
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Alanna Kennedy
|28
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Clare Hunt
|24
|15
|Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)
|Hayley Raso
|28
|16
|-
|Kyah Simon
|32
|17
|-
|Mackenzie Arnold
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Katrina Gorry
|30
|19
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Sam Kerr
|29
|20
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Ellie Carpenter
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Charlotte Grant
|21
|22
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|21
|23
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
Canada Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Kailen Sheridan
|28
|1
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Allysha Chapman
|34
|2
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Kadeisha Buchanan
|27
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Shelina Zadorsky
|30
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Quinn
|27
|5
|OL Reign (United States)
|Deanne Rose
|24
|6
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Julia Grosso
|22
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Jayde Riviere
|22
|8
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Jordyn Huitema
|22
|9
|OL Reign (United States)
|Ashley Lawrence
|28
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Evelyne Viens
|26
|11
|Kristianstads DFF (Sweden)
|Christine Sinclair
|40
|12
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Sophie Schmidt
|35
|13
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Vanessa Gilles
|26
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Nichelle Prince
|28
|15
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Gabrielle Carle
|24
|16
|-
|Jessie Fleming
|25
|17
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Sabrina D'Angelo
|30
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Adriana Leon
|30
|19
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Cloe Lacasse
|30
|20
|SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal)
|Simi Awujo
|19
|21
|University of Southern California (United States)
|Lysianne Proulx
|24
|22
|SCU Torreense (Portugal)
|Olivia Smith
|18
|23
|-
