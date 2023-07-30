Randal Grichuk -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is hitting .312 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
  • Grichuk has gotten at least one hit in 74.6% of his games this year (47 of 63), with more than one hit 23 times (36.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 63), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grichuk has driven home a run in 23 games this year (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.
  • He has scored in 32 of 63 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 32
.345 AVG .282
.398 OBP .338
.566 SLG .435
16 XBH 11
4 HR 4
11 RBI 16
26/7 K/BB 24/10
0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.83).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
