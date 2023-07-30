Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 30 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Athletics Player Props
|Rockies vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Athletics
|Rockies vs Athletics Odds
|Rockies vs Athletics Prediction
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .267 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Jones has recorded a hit in 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- In 18.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has driven home a run in 14 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.257
|AVG
|.276
|.329
|OBP
|.364
|.486
|SLG
|.483
|7
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|25/8
|K/BB
|37/11
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.