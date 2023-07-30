The Connecticut Sun (18-6), on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (12-13).

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lynx have won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Minnesota has covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

So far this season, 14 out of the Sun's 23 games have gone over the point total.

A total of 13 Lynx games this year have gone over the point total.

