Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks while batting .243.
- In 64.4% of his 90 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven home a run in 24 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (4.4%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.281
|AVG
|.205
|.366
|OBP
|.283
|.438
|SLG
|.307
|20
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|15
|28/21
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
