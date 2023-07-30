After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Luis Medina) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (17.1%).
  • He has homered in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Castro has driven home a run in 17 games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 19 games this season (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 33
.287 AVG .257
.291 OBP .288
.343 SLG .343
6 XBH 7
0 HR 1
14 RBI 11
28/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.83).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
