C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, C.J. Cron (hitting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Athletics Player Props
|Rockies vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .259.
- Cron enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Cron has gotten a hit in 37 of 55 games this season (67.3%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (34.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (10.9%).
- In 43.6% of his games this season (24 of 55), he has scored, and in seven of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.276
|AVG
|.240
|.319
|OBP
|.280
|.486
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|14
|31/6
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.83 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Medina (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.50 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.50 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.