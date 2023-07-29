The Oakland Athletics and JJ Bleday hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies, on Saturday at Coors Field.

The Rockies are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Athletics have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 12 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rockies -115 -105 12 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.

The Rockies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rockies covered the spread each time.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been favored on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've gone 3-8 in those games.

Colorado has a 3-8 record (winning just 27.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rockies have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Colorado has played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-59-0).

The Rockies have covered 60% of their games this season, going 12-8-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-27 17-36 17-25 23-38 24-45 16-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.