On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .305.

In 46 of 62 games this year (74.2%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (35.5%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Grichuk has had an RBI in 22 games this season (35.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.5%).

He has scored in 31 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .330 AVG .282 .387 OBP .338 .532 SLG .435 15 XBH 11 3 HR 4 10 RBI 16 26/7 K/BB 24/10 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings