Mike Toglia -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .216.
  • Toglia is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), Toglia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In nine of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
.240 AVG .192
.345 OBP .250
.360 SLG .385
1 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 3
6/4 K/BB 10/1
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 5.85 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blackburn (1-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.06 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
