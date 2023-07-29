The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .243 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.

In 64.0% of his games this season (57 of 89), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (25.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 of 89 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .282 AVG .205 .368 OBP .283 .443 SLG .307 20 XBH 10 3 HR 4 21 RBI 15 28/21 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings