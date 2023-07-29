Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Harold Castro -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .268 with 11 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 42 of 69 games this year (60.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.9%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 69 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in 17 games this year (24.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 games this season (27.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.279
|AVG
|.257
|.283
|OBP
|.288
|.327
|SLG
|.343
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|11
|26/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.85).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.06, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
