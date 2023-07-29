Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 76th and he is 89th in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 58 of 90 games this season (64.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.6%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (32.2%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (15.6%).
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (30.0%), including four games with multiple runs (4.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.292
|AVG
|.248
|.339
|OBP
|.316
|.487
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|30/13
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.85 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blackburn (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.06 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.06 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.