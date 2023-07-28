Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, July 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 93 hits and an OBP of .338 to go with a slugging percentage of .461. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 71st in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 96), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (44 of 96), with two or more runs seven times (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.262
|AVG
|.253
|.340
|OBP
|.336
|.471
|SLG
|.453
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|20
|67/20
|K/BB
|61/24
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.86).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.11), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.