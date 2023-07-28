The Oakland Athletics (28-76) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Colorado Rockies (40-62) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-10) to the mound, while JP Sears (1-7) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Rockies vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Freeland - COL (4-10, 4.72 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-7, 4.11 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies will send Freeland (4-10) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits against the San Francisco Giants.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 4.72 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .285.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 19 starts this season.

Freeland will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.

Sears is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the year.

Sears will try to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 38th, 1.039 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.

