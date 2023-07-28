Rockies vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's contest that pits the Colorado Rockies (40-62) against the Oakland Athletics (28-76) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on July 28.
The Rockies will give the nod to Kyle Freeland (4-10) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (1-7).
Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- Oddsmakers have not installed the Rockies as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rockies covered the spread each time.
- The Rockies have been favorites in 10 games this season and won three (30%) of those contests.
- Colorado has entered six games this season favored by -125 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 447 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|W 4-3
|Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Ty Blach vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 24
|@ Nationals
|W 10-6
|Jake Bird vs Patrick Corbin
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|L 6-5
|Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|L 5-4
|Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Seth Lugo
|August 2
|Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Joe Musgrove
