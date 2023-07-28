The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .307 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.

Grichuk has had a hit in 45 of 61 games this year (73.8%), including multiple hits 22 times (36.1%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.4% of his games this season, Grichuk has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6%.

He has scored in 30 games this season (49.2%), including eight multi-run games (13.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .337 AVG .282 .395 OBP .338 .519 SLG .435 14 XBH 11 2 HR 4 9 RBI 16 26/7 K/BB 24/10 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings