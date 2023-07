As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (12 matches), No. 113-ranked Greet Minnen and No. 235 Gabriela Knutson will be clashing on the court at Tennis Club Sparta Praha in Prague, Czechia.

Livesport Prague Open 2021 Info

Tournament: Livesport Prague Open 2021

Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 29

July 29 TV Channel:

Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Mona Barthel vs. Emiliana Arango Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Arango (-250) Barthel (+175) Naiktha Bains vs. Sinja Kraus Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Kraus (-210) Bains (+150) Greet Minnen vs. Gabriela Knutson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Minnen (-500) Knutson (+300) Tayisiya Morderger vs. Katarina Zavatska Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Zavatska (-3000) Morderger (+825) Dayana Yastremska vs. Tereza Valentova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Yastremska (-750) Valentova (+425) Nao Hibino vs. Yana Morderger Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Hibino (-5000) Morderger (+900) Elvina Kalieva vs. Anna Siskova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Kalieva (-225) Siskova (+155) Jessie Aney vs. Chloe Paquet Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Paquet (-400) Aney (+260) Dominika Salkova vs. Rebecca Sramkova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:00 AM ET Sramkova (-350) Salkova (+220) Tamara Korpatsch vs. Nikola Bartunkova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:15 AM ET Korpatsch (-155) Bartunkova (+110) Amelie Smejkalova vs. Ankita Raina Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Raina (-5000) Smejkalova (+875) Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Renata Voracova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Kuzmova (-10000) Voracova (+1300)

