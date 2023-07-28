Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, July 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks while hitting .239.
- In 56 of 88 games this year (63.6%) Profar has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (42.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.275
|AVG
|.205
|.357
|OBP
|.283
|.433
|SLG
|.307
|19
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|15
|28/20
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.86).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- Sears (1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.11), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 38th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
