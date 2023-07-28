The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 22 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks while batting .260.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 68 of 95 games this year (71.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.1%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this year (35.8%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .289 AVG .232 .324 OBP .259 .474 SLG .379 19 XBH 16 5 HR 5 27 RBI 20 44/6 K/BB 58/7 2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings