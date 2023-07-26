The Washington Nationals (42-59) host the Colorado Rockies (40-61) at 12:05 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Nationals will give the nod to Jake Irvin (3-5) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (2-1).

Rockies vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-1, 5.49 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert (2-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

He has a 5.49 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .286 against him over his 16 games this season.

Lambert is trying to pick up his second start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (3-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 5.00 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .261.

He has earned a quality start four times in 14 starts this season.

Irvin has made eight starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

