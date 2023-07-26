The Washington Mystics (12-10) will attempt to end a four-game road losing skid at the Minnesota Lynx (10-13) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

The game has no set line.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Lynx vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Lynx 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.7

Lynx vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has 10 wins in 23 games against the spread this year.

Minnesota has played 23 games this year, and 11 of them have gone over the total.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx rank eighth in the WNBA with 79.2 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank ninth with 85.2 points allowed per game.

Minnesota ranks sixth in the WNBA with 34.5 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 34.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Lynx rank sixth in the WNBA with 13.2 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Lynx rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 31.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are making 6.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Lynx have struggled against three-pointers this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (9.5) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.2%).

Minnesota is attempting 46.4 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 68.5% of the shots it has taken (and 77.0% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 21.3 three-pointers per contest, which are 31.5% of its shots (and 23.0% of the team's buckets).

