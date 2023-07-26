On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

In 72.3% of his games this year (68 of 94), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (21.3%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (10.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.2% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .289 AVG .237 .324 OBP .265 .474 SLG .387 19 XBH 16 5 HR 5 27 RBI 20 44/6 K/BB 56/7 2 SB 3

