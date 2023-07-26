Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wednesday, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals and Jake Irvin, with the first pitch at 12:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 2, when he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Tigers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .198 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 14 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 34 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Montero has driven home a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.
- In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.277
|AVG
|.136
|.294
|OBP
|.164
|.362
|SLG
|.288
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|16/2
|K/BB
|28/1
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.00, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
